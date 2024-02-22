Ghana defender Baba Rahman provides positive update after horror head injury

Former Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has provided a positive update after being rushed to the hospital following a horror head injury during a Greek Cup semi-final match on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old collided heads with Panathinaikos defender Georgios Vagiannidis, resulting in a frightening scene on the field.

Rahman was left unconscious and was immediately attended to by medical staff.

He was then transported to the hospital via ambulance to receive further treatment.

Despite the initial concerns, Rahman took to social media to reassure fans that he was recovering well and that scans had revealed no significant damage.

In a heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude to Vagiannidis for visiting him at the hospital.

"Hello, just wanted to thank everyone for their concern and well wishes in the last 12 or so hours," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Thankfully I’m recovering well and scans have shown no major damage."

"I’d like to also say a big thank you to Georgios Vagiannidis for personally checking in on me at the hospital."

"It was a tough night but I’d be back running up and down again soon."

The incident marred an exciting Greek Cup semi-final clash between Panathinaikos and PAOK, which ended in a 2-2 draw after extra time.

The game went straight to penalties, where Panathinaikos emerged victorious to book their spot in the final.

Since joining PAOK FC permanently last summer, Rahman has established himself as a crucial member of the team.

This season, he has scored three goals and assisted two more in 18 league appearances for the club.

Rahman's positive update will come as a relief to his teammates, fans, and the football community as a whole.

His determination to return to action quickly suggests that he remains focused on helping PAOK achieve success this term.