Ghana defender Baba Rahman reacts after POAK's victory over HJK in Europa Conference League

Black Stars left-back Baba Abdul Rahman has expressed delight after starring in POAK's Europa Conference League victory over HJK on Thursday night.

The former Chelsea star was making his injury comeback as the Greek outfit beat HJK 4-2 to finish top of Group G and progress to the knockout stage of the competition.

"Feels good to be playing at the Toumba Stadium again," wrote Rahman on social media after the game.

The comeback marked a notable moment for the player, who had been sidelined since the second week of November, missing PAOK's last four games.

Before the injury setback, Rahman showcased excellent form, making 17 appearances across all competitions for PAOK this season.

Having joined the Greek club permanently from Chelsea in the summer, he proved instrumental in their success, particularly in Europa Conference League matches.

Rahman's return adds a crucial element to PAOK, as they aim to achieve their objectives in the upcoming stages of the competition. His experience and defensive prowess make him a valuable asset for the team as they navigate the challenges ahead.