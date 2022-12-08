Ghana defender Baba Rahman resumes training with Reading after World Cup exit

Black Stars left-back Baba Rahman has rejoined his Reading teammates for preparations ahead of the return of the English championship.

The Ghana international returned to England following the country's elimination from the World Cup in Qatar.

Rahman, who is on loan at Reading from Chelsea, featured in all three matches at the tournament but Ghana failed to progress beyond the group stage.

"It was a great experience and I really loved it. It was really great," said the defender following his return to Bearwood Park.

The 28-year-old took part in training on Thursday as manager Paul Ince prepares his team ahead of their game against Coventry on Saturday.

Rahman has been an important player for the Royals since joining the club last season, where he helped them beat the drop.

This season, Reading led by Ghanaian compatriot Andy Yiadom will be hoping to make a return to the English Premier League.