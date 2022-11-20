Ghana defender Baba Rahman reveals conversation with Callum Hudson-Odoi over international switch

Ghana defender Abdul Rahman Baba has disclosed he conversed with Chelsea colleague Callum Hudson-Odoi about his international switch during pre-season.

Baba opened up on the chat had he with the England-born player in regards his potential change of international allegiance to represent Ghana instead of England when he spoke to Nizaar Kansella in a interview.

Hudson-Odoi is still yet to make a decision over whether to commit to the Three Lions or the Black Stars.

Hudson-Odoi was born and bred in London to Ghanaian parents and has already played three matches for England team.

However, the 22-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana through his parents, plus having earned three England caps before his 21st birthday per FIFA regulations on international switch.

Despite having a decent campaign in Bayer Leverkusen on loan from Chelsea this season, Hudson-Odoi seems not to be considered by England boss Gareth Southgate in the near future.

Hudson-Odoi reportedly turned down the chance to feature in this year's World Cup in Qatar for the Black Stars but instead focusing on his Leverkusen career.

Baba admitted that Hudson-Odoi’s addition to the Ghana team would have strengthened them further.

"I spoke to him in pre-season and it was just a little chat about it," Baba said about Hudson-Odoi’s international dilemma.

"At the moment he was still making up his decision and he wasn’t fully sure of what was going.

"When I spoke to him it was a nice and friendly conversation.

"I hope he can make it because he’s a good guy because I’ve known him for a long time. His quality also would be a good addition for Ghana."

Baba is expected to be lined up for Ghana's opening match at the World Cup against Portugal next Thursday in Doha.