Ghana defender Baba Rahman reveals injuries nearly forced him to quit football

Ghana defender Baba Rahman says he considered retiring from football due to injury because he was frustrated with the constant operations.

Rahman recalls being told he needed a third major knee operation after what he thought was a minor injury.

Because of recurring injuries, the left-back spent more time in the treatment room than on the field between 2017 and 2020.

According to Transfermarkt, Rahman was out for a total of 817 days due to a cruciate ligament rupture and a knee injury.

The 28-year-old in an interview with Evening Standard credited Chelsea medical staff for saving his career.

“I went home after a scan that I thought was a minor injury, they called to say the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the other knee has gone,” Rahman told Standard Sport.

“I just went to sleep after five minutes of this call. The third one was something I couldn’t take. It was tough, it was tough, it was tough...” he says, tailing off into his despair.

“You have to understand that having two ACLs and a meniscus operation shows how tough and mentally strong I am to get back to playing again.

“It came after the surgeon told my agent that I should be happy if I could even get back to playing again after the first one, because of the complications in the knee.

“I would like to thank Paco [Biosca], Thierry [Laurent], John [Fearn] and Stewart [Vaughan] at Chelsea. They were like angels to me. They gave me strength and always helped me to stay positive.

“At one point, I decided I had to quit football because of all the complications I had but they just gave me the confidence to keep going.

“I remember after the first ACL injury at the African Cup of Nations, I was 22 and now I am 28. I feel like it flashed by. Every operation is tough. I’ve not had the games that I dreamt of and it has gone too fast - and that’s very frustrating for me.”

The setbacks have contributed to Rahman's failure to break into Chelsea's first-team. When he returns from the World Cup, he will begin his seventh loan stint and second consecutive season at Championship club Reading.