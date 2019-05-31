Ghana defender Baba Rahman reveals support from people close helped his injury recovery

In-form Ghana left back Baba Abdul Rahman has disclosed that people close to him helped his lengthy lay-off recovery.

The 24-year old suffered an injury at the Nations Cup in 2017 in Gabon which effectively ruled him out for almost two years.

However, after a difficult loan spell at Schalke O4, the former Asante Kotoko defender found his safe heaven in France when he joined Stade Reims.

“With the injury I had, it was tough mentally but I had people who advised, spoke to me and motivated me and with their help, I was able to make it through. I am happy that I am back in the pitch and I am playing well," he told Citi Sports.

Rahman is making a return to the national team for the first time since 2017, and has expressed delight after being included in the 29 man provisional squad for camping in Dubai.

"Concerning the national team, it is every player’s dream to play for his country. I am very happy to be back to help the team.'

The team leaves for the United Arab Emirates on Saturday to start a three week camping, where the squad will be pruned to 23 players.

Ghana have been drawn in group F alongside champions Cameroon, Guinea Bissau and Benin.