PAOK's Baba Rahman made a triumphant return to the pitch on Sunday, scoring in the team's 2-0 victory over Lamia in the Greek Super League.

This was the Ghanaian defender's first game back since collapsing during a match, and his late goal sealed three crucial points for PAOK, propelling them to the top of the league table.

Rahman's fourth goal of the season was a testament to his skill and determination, especially considering the frightening incident that had sidelined him.

In his previous game, he had collided with an opposing player and had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance. Thankfully, he recovered quickly and was able to return to action sooner than expected.

Not only did Rahman's goal secure the win for PAOK, but it also made him the highest-scoring Ghanaian defender in Europe this season.

No other Ghanaian defender has managed to score more than Rahman's four goals in all competitions.

This impressive feat is a reflection of Rahman's hard work and dedication to his craft. His return to the pitch is not only a relief for himself and his teammates but also a source of inspiration for young players everywhere.

Rahman's comeback game was a memorable one, and he continues to prove why he's one of the most exciting talents in European football today.