Ghana defender Baba Rahman shines in PAOK's Europa Conference League victory

Published on: 05 October 2023
Ghana defender Baba Rahman is having an exceptional season with PAOK. After enduring injuries in previous seasons, Rahman made a return to Greek side PAOK on a permanent deal from Chelsea and since his move, he has consistently been performing at a high level and earning accolades for his outstanding performances.

His latest standout performance came as PAOK defeated the German side Freiburg on Thursday, maintaining a perfect record in the Europa Conference League group stage. What sets Rahman apart is not only his performance but also his remarkable consistency and ability to stay injury-free. He fearlessly engages in tough challenges and plays with tremendous passion.

Rahman is among the few Ghanaian players who have logged significant minutes in European competitions this season, starting from the qualifiers and continuing into the group stage. In total, he has made 12 appearances and provided one assist across all competitions.

