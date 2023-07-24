Ghana defender Baba Rahman shows quality with sublime finish in PAOK training

Ghanaian defender Baba Rahman is making waves in pre-season training with Greek club PAOK, leaving everyone impressed with his skills and commitment as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Rahman, determined to leave the disappointments of the past behind, recently secured a permanent move to PAOK after facing injury challenges during his loan spell at Reading from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old left-back is eager to recapture the form that once made him one of the finest in his position globally. During training, Rahman showcased his quality with a neat finish, scoring a sublime goal that left his teammates and coaching staff in awe.

Having struggled with injuries in recent seasons, Rahman's dedication to getting back into top shape and making a significant impact for his new club is evident. He is eager to prove himself once again and show why he was once considered one of the best left-backs in the world.

PAOK fans and football enthusiasts are excited to see Rahman's progress in the upcoming season and hope he will shine.