Ghana defender Baba Rahman stable after losing consciousness in Greek Cup scare

Ghana defender Baba Rahman had a frightening moment during the Greek Cup semi-final clash between Panathinaikos and PAOK when he lost consciousness after colliding with an opponent.

The opposing player heading the back of Rahman resulted in the left-back losing consciousness.

The incident occurred in the 115th minute of the match, which had gone into extra time following a 2-2 draw in regular time.

Rahman received immediate medical attention on the field and thankfully regained consciousness.

However, as a precautionary measure, he was transported from the field in an ambulance and is currently undergoing further treatment in the hospital.

The medical teams from both PAOK and Panathinaikos acted swiftly to save the 29-year-old.

The match was momentarily delayed as a result of the incident, with the referee eventually deciding to end it and proceed to a penalty shootout.

Panathinaikos emerged victorious in the shootout, securing their place in the Greek Cup final with a 6-5 win on penalties.

Baba Rahman has been a key player for PAOK FC since joining them permanently last summer after departing Chelsea.

In the ongoing season, he has contributed three goals and two assists in 18 league matches for the Black and White lads.