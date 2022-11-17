Ghana defender Baba Rahman thanks 'angels' for saving his career

Ghana left-back Baba Abdul Rahman has thanked members of Chelsea's staff for saving his career after ne nearly call it quits.

The on-loan Reading star had contemplated ending his career after a trouble injury spell that kept him out for several months during the early days of his career at Chelsea.

However, medics Paco Biosca, Thierry Laurent, John Fearn and Stewart Vaughan kept the 28-yea-old going during the worse times of his career.

“I went home after a scan that I thought was a minor injury, they called to say the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in the other knee has gone,” Rahman told Standard Sport.

“I just went to sleep after five minutes of this call. The third one was something I couldn’t take. It was tough, it was tough, it was tough," he added.

“I would like to thank Paco [Biosca], Thierry [Laurent], John [Fearn] and Stewart [Vaughan] at Chelsea. They were like angels to me. They gave me strength and always helped me to stay positive.

“At one point, I decided I had to quit football because of all the complications I had but they just gave me the confidence to keep going.”