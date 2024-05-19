Ghana defender Baba Rahman wins historic Greek title with PAOK

Ghana defender, Baba Abdul Rahman has won the Greek Super League with PAOK Thessaloniki on the final day of the championship.

The 29-year-old starred across the season, ending the campaign as the defender with the most goals contribution, as POAK edged giants Olympiakos and Panathanaikos to the title.

Rahman started and lasted the entire duration as they travelled to beat ARIS on Sunday.

Brandon opened the scoring for the the visitors on the half hour mark but ARIS levelled two minutes after the break through Moron Garcia.

Taison snatched the winner on the hour mark as POAK were crowned champions.

Rahman ended the campaign with five years and three assists, his best goal return since moving to Europe.

The former Augsburg defender returned to Greece after ending his stay in England with Chelsea.

Meanwhile, reports in England indicate the experienced left-back could return to the Premier League and sign for Brentford, who are interested in his services.