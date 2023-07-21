Ghana defender Daniel Amartey arrives in Turkey to seal Besiktas move

Daniel Amartey has arrived in Istanbul to seal a move to Turkish giants Besiktas after leaving English outfit Leicester City.

As reported by GHANASoccernet.com earlier, the 28-year-old will sign a two-year contract with the option for a further year after passing his mandatory medical.

Amartey joins Besiktas as a free agent bringing an end to a nearly seven-year spell in the English Premier League, where he played for Leicester City.

The experienced centre-back will be officially unveiled after going through the necessary formalities.

The former Inter Allies centre-back had a remarkable career with Leicester, winning the league title in his debut season. He also played a significant role in the club’s FA Cup triumph in 2021 against Chelsea.

However, in his last season, he saw fewer minutes under new manager Dean Smith as the club, unfortunately, suffered relegation.

Amartey was initially linked to teams in the Italian Serie A including AC Milan and Inter Milan as well as reuniting with his former boss Brendan Rogers at Celtic in the Scottish Premier League.

However, Besiktas emerged victorious in the race to sign the former FC Copenhagen defender. Amartey was an alternative to his compatriot Alexander Djiku who rejected Besiktas to sign for rivals Fenerbahce also as a free agent following his contract expiration with Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1.

The duo are expected to light up the Turkish top flight with their wealth of experience.