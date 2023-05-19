Ghana defender Daniel Amartey attracts interest from Sevilla

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has emerged as a transfer target for Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla as the summer transfer window approaches.

Sevilla have not had the best of campaigns as they sit 10th in La Liga with hopes of playing in Europe next season dwindling. They however maintain a lifeline that could see them play in the UEFA Champions League having beaten Juventus last night to set up a final clash with AS Roma in the Europa League.

Sevilla authorities are said to have recognized Daniel Amartey as a great defender who can help the team compete next season.

Daniel Amartey had a decent run with the English team earlier in the season but has struggled to feature after the appointment of coach Dean Smith.

Sevilla who missed out on securing fellow Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku due to their inability to match the asking price are now poised to bring Amartey to Spain.

There have also been reports of AC Milan and Inter Milan plotting a move for the defender whose contract ends in the summer.