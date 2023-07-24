Ghana defender Daniel Amartey begins training with new club Besiktas

Black Stars cantre-back, Daniel Amartey has started training with Besiktas ahead of the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old joined the Turkish giants in the summer transfer window on a three-year deal after ending a seven-year stay with Leicester City.

Amartey went through rigorous drills and participated in some ball work as he maintains his fitness ahead of his first official game.

The former Leicester City defender has been named in Besiktas' squad to face KF Tirana in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

"I feel very happy to be here," he said after sealing the move to Besiktas.

"A new chapter begins with Besiktas. Excited and ready to give it my all," he added on Twitter.

Amartey spent seven years in England, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup with the Foxes before the King Power outfit suffered demotion last season.

The versatile defender previously played for Djugarden IF and FC Copenhagen and Sweden and Denmark respectively.