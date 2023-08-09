Ghana defender Daniel Amartey donates items to support 2023 Cheetah Cup

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey has showcased his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the football pitch by donating to support this year's edition of the Cheetah Cup.

Amartey has emerged as a model for generosity as excitement for this year's highly anticipated Cheetah Cup grows, providing goods that are intended to enhance the much-anticipated event.

The competition for this year will begin at Senya on August 14, 2023. Ten bags of rice, two gallons of oil, and an undisclosed sum of money are among the items offered.

The Cheetah Cup's founder, Abdul Hayye Yartey, said he was pleased with the former Leicester City defender for showing up to support the competition after receiving the gifts.

“It is always great to see footballers and ex-footballers giving back to the sports and society and I’m elated by what Daniel Amartey has done,” Mr. Yartey said.

Amartey moved from Leicester City to Besiktas this summer. On August 3rd, in the Uefa Conference League match against Tirana, he scored his first goal for the Turkish club.