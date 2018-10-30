Ghana defender Daniel Amartey learned of Leicester City owner's death after 'successful' surgery

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has revealed he learned of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death after coming out of a "successful" surgery.

The Leicester City right-back suffered a sickening injury in stoppage time during the 1-1 draw with West Ham as he appeared to break his ankle.

That has not been confirmed in the aftermath of the devastating events which followed as the helicopter carrying Srivaddhanaprabha and four other people crashed, killing all those on board.

Amartey took to Instagram to offer his own tribute to the much-loved chairman.

"Thank you, everyone, for your encouraging words of support, but devastating to come out of a successful surgery to learn about our Chairman who has meant so much for this Club and for all of us players.

"My prayers goes out to your family Boss."

Came out of a successful surgery, but devastating news about the demise of our chairman. A generous man, to whom @LCFC owes everything. I’m sure, you’re in a much better place. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the families of the victims affected by this tragedy pic.twitter.com/Vz7cfJgv4t — Dan Amartey (@DanAmartey) https://twitter.com/DanAmartey/status/1056868711997562880 — (@DanAmartey)

">

— (@DanAmartey) https://twitter.com/DanAmartey/status/1056868711997562880 — (@DanAmartey) ">

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" data-cke-saved-href="

">

— (@DanAmartey) https://twitter.com/DanAmartey/status/1056868711997562880 — (@DanAmartey) ">

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 29, 2018

Amartey had established himself as City's first choice right-back of late. After the match at the King Power Stadium manager, Claude Puel praised the defender for his attitude.