Ghana defender Daniel Amartey makes EPL Team of the Week

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey made the English Premier League Team of Week 15 following his strong defensive display for Leicester City against West Ham.

The 28-year-old was in superb form for the Foxes as they strolled to a 2-0 victory over West Ham at the Olympic Stadium.

Amartey helped Leicester City keep another clean sheet as goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes gave the visitors all three points.

The Ghana international scored a rating of 7.9, according to WhoScored.com to make the Team of the Week.

Teammate and goalkeeper Danny Ward also made the team alongside Keiran Trippier (Newcastle United), Ben Davies (Tottenham) and Liverpool's Andy Robertson.

In midfield, Martin Odergaard of Arsenal and Rodrigo Bentacur of Tottenham fill in the role while Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Bournemouth's Marcus Tavenier make the left and right flanks respectively.

Brentford's Ivan Toney and Danny Ings of Aston Villa made the attack of the team.