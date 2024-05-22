Ghana defender Daniel Amartey mulls over move from Besiktas to Celtic

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is contemplating a return to British football by potentially joining Scottish heavyweights Celtic amid concerns over his lack of playing time at Turkish club Besiktas.

Following Leicester City's demotion to the Championship in the 2023/24 season, Amartey transferred to Besiktas, only to find himself sidelined recently and watching games unfold from the bench.

Since joining the Istanbul-based outfit, the 29-year-old centre-back has participated in 18 matches across all competitions, commencing in 12 of those fixtures.

Despite featuring prominently during the initial phases of the campaign, his influence dwindled considerably, culminating in his exclusion from the starting XI.

Brendan Rodgers, currently managing Celtic and formerly guiding Amartey at Leicester, aims to reinforce the Glaswegians' defensive unit in preparation for their UEFA Champions League exploits next term.

Consequently, Rodgers has reignited his pursuit of Amartey, whose proven experience and pedigree render him an attractive prospect for the Hoops.

With Amartey's prospects seemingly limited at Besiktas, speculation continues to mount concerning whether the versatile defender will favour a reunion with Rodgers or persist in attempting to salvage his position in Turkey.