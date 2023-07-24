Ghana defender Daniel Amartey named in Besiktas' UEFA Conference League squad

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has been named in the Beşiktaş team to play in the second qualifying match against Tirana.

After leaving Leicester City after seven years, the 28-year-old joined the Turkish giants on a three-year deal during the summer transfer window.

The centre-back had already begun pre-season training with the Turkish side and looks fully set to begin working on the pitch despite missing several games in his last season in the Premier League.

Despite officially joining last week, he has been included in Besiktas' squad for the UEFA Conference League qualifiers against KF Tirana.

See full squad below:

Goalkeepers: Mert Günok, Ersin Destanoğlu, Utku Yuvakuran

Defenders: Onur Bulut, Daniel Amartey, Omar Colley, Francisco Montero, Umut Meraş, Arthur Masuaku, Valentin Rosier, Emrecan Uzunhan

Midfielders: Gedson Fernandes, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Ajdin Hasic, Kerem Atakan Kesgin, Jean Onana, Necip Uysal, Berkay Vardar, Salih Uçan, Kartal Kayra Yılmaz

Attackers: Vincent Aboubakar, Rachid Ghezzal, Semih Kılıçsoy, Jackson Muleka, Emrecan Bulut