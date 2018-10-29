GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Daniel Amartey promises to bounce back stronger from serious injury

Published on: 29 October 2018
Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey has vowed to come back stronger than ever after suffering a broken leg during the draw with West Ham on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after suffering the bad injury time.

But Amartey, who has been capped 22 times by Black Stars, is confident of making a strong back to the side following a successful surgery.

He posted on Twitter: "Thank you all for the well wishes. We will be back stronger again! 🙏🙏 "

 

