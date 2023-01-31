Ghana defender Daniel Amartey reacts after Leicester City's FA Cup win over Walsall

Black Stars defender Daniel Amartey is delighted after Leicester City overcame a tricky Walsall in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winner as the Foxes progressed to the fifth round.

An FA Cup winner with Leicester City, Amartey admonished the importance of the competition, expressing satisfaction in the performance of his team.

“I feel good for my team-mates,” he commented after full-time. “Everybody's feeling good now to go through in the FA Cup. I know it's a very good tournament in this country.

“Because of a type of game like this, [against a team from this] division, they like to play long balls. We have to stay disciplined and win the ball - first ball, second ball.”

“I like to do it, if I have the chance, I have the opportunity to do, I go more, if they have no space, you have to know how to pass the ball.”

Amartey lasted the entire duration of the game.