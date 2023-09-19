Ghana defender Daniel Amartey returns to full training with Besiktas after injury layoff

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has resumed full-scale training at Besiktas after recovering from an injury that kept him out for a fortnight.

The experienced centre-back joined the rest of the group on Monday as they prepared for Thursday's Europa Conference League game against Club Brugge.

Amartey joined Besiktas on a free transfer this summer after leaving Premier League side Leicester City when his contract expired.

The 28-year-old defender began his life at the Vodafone Park on a brighter note before suffering the injury.

Amartey scored on his debut when Besiktas beat Albanian club KF Tirana in the Europa Conference League qualifications. He featured in all subsequent games before the injury.

He missed Ghana's international break when the Black Stars faced the Central African Republic in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and Liberia in the international friendly.

Amartey is expected to be available the October international assignments, where Ghana will play against Mexico and the USA in international friendlies.