Ghana defender Daniel Amartey returns to squad for Mexico, USA friendlies 

Besiktas defender Daniel Amartey is set to make his comeback to the Black Stars squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Mexico and the USA in October.

Ghana is gearing up to take on these two North American nations as part of their rigorous preparations leading up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for November.

Amartey, who had been sidelined due to an injury that prevented his participation in Ghana's final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against the Central African Republic last month, is now ready to rejoin the national team.

The former Leicester City defender has already marked his return from injury with two strong performances for Besiktas.

He played a pivotal role in their UEFA Conference League clash against Club Brugge and was also a key figure in their 2-0 victory against Konyaspor.

In both games, Amartey showcased his form and fitness by playing the full 90 minutes.

Amartey's return to the Black Stars is expected to provide a significant boost to Coach Chris Hughton's side in their preparation for the forthcoming international friendlies.

Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, are scheduled to face Mexico at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on October 14, followed by a highly-anticipated match against the United States of America on October 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

These friendlies will serve as vital preparation for the challenges that lie ahead in the World Cup qualifiers and other international competitions.