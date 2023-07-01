Ghana defender Daniel Amartey to reject Celtic and join Besiktas

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is poised to turn down an offer from Scottish powerhouse Celtic and is expected to sign with Turkish club Besiktas instead.

The centre-back has reportedly received a more enticing proposal from Besiktas, which has swayed his decision. Celtic had been banking on Amartey's relationship with their new coach, Brendan Rodgers, in the hope of securing his signature.

Amartey is currently a free agent after his contract with Leicester City expired at the end of June. Amartey played a crucial role in Leicester City's success, contributing to their Premier League triumph and FA Cup victory, but following the club's relegation both parties agreed to part ways.

While Celtic expressed a keen interest in acquiring Amartey's services, it appears that the Turkish side Besiktas has presented a more attractive offer, leading the defender to lean towards joining them instead.

The opportunity to play for Besiktas seems to have outweighed the connection with Rodgers, leaving Celtic's pursuit of Amartey in doubt.