Ghana defender Daniel Amartey to work with new manager at Leicester City

Daniel Amartey will be working with Dean Smith who has been appointed as Leicester City manager for the rest of the season.

The former Aston Villa gaffer replaces Brendan Rogers who was sacked last week after the Foxes dropped to relegation places.

The Black Stars centre-back will be hoping to reclaim regular starting role under the new boss with eight games remaining to end the season.

"Leicester City Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Smith as the Club’s First Team Manager until the end of the 2022/23 season," wrote Leicester City.

"The former Norwich City, Aston Villa and Brentford manager will take charge of First Team training from Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City."

Amartey and his teammates will travel to the Etihad on Saturday for the game against Manchester City.