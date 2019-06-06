Ghana defender Daniel Opare pops up on the radar of EPL sides Aston Villa and Norwich

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has emerged a target of newly promoted English Premier League sides Aston Villa and Norwich City.

The former Porto right back has a year left on his Royal Antwerp contract and could leave the Belgian side for around £500,000.

Antwerp risk losing the player, who joined from Augsburg for free if he leaves next summer.

Both clubs are looking at beefing their squads to prevent an unlikely early return to the English Championship after just gaining promotion.

Villa coach Dean Smith sees the 28-year old as replacement for Allan Hutton, who was released by the club on Tuesday.

Daniel Opare has vast experience after playing for the likes of Real Madrid B, Besiktas, FC Porto, Augsburg and RC Lens.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, who has 18 caps for the Black Stars was left out of Ghana's squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt later this month.