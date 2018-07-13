Ghana defender Daniel Opare reveals reason for joining Royal Antwerp

Ghana defender Daniel Opare says he joined Belgian Club Royal Antwerp because he believes in the teams project.

The former Real Madrid defender joined the club from German Bundesliga side Augsburg on a two year deal.

Opare's move to Royal Antwerp comes after his relationship with Augsburg ended in a frosty way following his botched move to Schalke in the winter transfer window.

The 27 year old spent the second half of the year on the bench as he contract wear out. Following the end of his stay with the Germans, he expressed delight at moving to Antwerp and says he is lured by the project of the Red and Whites.

“I have full confidence in the project of Royal Antwerp and the plans of the club management,” Opare was quoted as saying on Royal Antwerp’s website.

The former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner previously played for Standard Liege in Belgium where he excelled.

Opare was a member of Ghana's team at the World Cup in Brazil four years ago and the move to Antwerp is likely to see him gain more play time which could convince the technical handlers of the national team.

