Ghana defender Daniel Opare to hold contract talks with Royal Antwerp

Ghana defender Daniel Opare is set to hold contract talks with Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp, GHANAsoccernet.com can report.

The 28-year-old will hold the crunch talks with the side with his current deal set to expire next summer.

The Ghana international joined the Jupiler League side from German side Augsburg on a two-year deal in 2018.

The experienced right-back made 23 appearances as the side clinched an European football league spot last season.

The defender will have a showdown meeting with the club over his long-term future.

The former FIFA U-20 World Cup winner previously played for Standard Liege in Belgium where he excelled.