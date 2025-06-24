Ghana defender Denis Odoi part ways with Royal Antwerp

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has left Belgium topflight side Royal Antwerp in the summer transfer window.

The veteran wing-back mutually agreed to part ways with the Reds despite having a year left on his deal.

"Denis Odoi (37) is leaving RAFC. Although Odoi still had a contract for one season, the player and club have decided by mutual agreement to terminate that agreement. RAFC would like to thank Denis for his efforts last season and wish him every success in his further career," wrote Antwerp confirming the departure of the defender.

Odoi cited personal reasons for his decision to leave Royal Antwerp following an outstanding one season with the club.

"Personal reasons are the reason for the termination of the contract. I thank the club for their understanding and for the confidence they had in me. Also all club employees, the staff and my teammates: thank you for the great time I had at the Bosuil. In addition, a special word of thanks to the supporters. From day one I have felt supported. You are fantastic!" he said.

The 37-year-old, who previously played Fulham and Club Brugge, is free to join the club of his choice in the transfer window.