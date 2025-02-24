GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana defender Denis Odoi scores first goal of the season in Antwerp’s draw against OH Leuven

Published on: 24 February 2025
Ghana defender Denis Odoi found the back of the net for Antwerp in their 2-2 draw against OH Leuven in the Belgian Pro League.

After a goalless first half, Odoi broke the deadlock in the 47th minute, giving Antwerp the lead.

However, Leuven responded quickly, with Ewoud Pletinckx equalizing in the 56th minute. Just two minutes later, Vincent Janssen restored Antwerp’s advantage, but Ezechiel Banzuzi struck late to salvage a point for Leuven.

Odoi’s goal marked his first of the season in what was his 18th appearance for Antwerp.

The result keeps Antwerp in fifth place on the league table with 44 points, while Leuven sits ninth with 33 points.

With the World Cup qualifiers approaching next month, Odoi hopes his performances earn him a spot in Ghana’s squad as he continues to play a key role for Antwerp.

