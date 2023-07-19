Ghana defender Denis Odoi scores for Club Brugge in 22-0 thrashing over KFC Heist

Black Stars right back Denis Odoi featured for Club Brugge on Wednesday when the team defeated KFC Heist 22-0 in a club friendly ahead of the new season.

The experienced defender has joined his club for pre-season as they prepare for the start of the 2023/24 season.

Club Brugge faced KFC Heist in one of a number of friendly matches scheduled as part of pre-season training.

Denis Odoi and his teammates trounced the lower-tier club throughout the match, scoring 22 unanswered goals

Denis Odoi scored in the 63rd minute, finding the back of the KFC Heist net to add to the many goals already recorded in the intriguing encounter

Club Brugge forward Roman Yaremchuk scored six goals in the friendly, the most in the game wreaking havoc on the opposition.

Nascimento Rodriguez, Olsen, and Varmant scored three goals each during the friendly as well.

Denis Odoi and his Club Brugge teammates enjoyed today’s friendly and will hope to do well in upcoming friendlies as preparations continue ahead of the start of the Belgian Pro League.

The Belgian giants who finished fourth at the end of last season are hoping to build on that to challenge for the title next season. They would however continue to face competition from champions Antwerp, KRC Genk and Royal Union SG