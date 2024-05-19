Ghana defender Denis Odoi scores only goal as Club Brugge pip Anderlecht

Ghana international defender Denis Odoi was instrumental in Club Brugge's 1-0 away victory over Anderlecht in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

The experienced defender played the full 90 minutes, scoring the decisive goal in the 29th minute to secure the three points for his team.

This season, Odoi has made 37 appearances for Club Brugge, contributing two goals.

His impressive performance is likely to earn him a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification matches against Mali and Central Africa Republic.

Odoi was part of the Ghanaian team that faced Nigeria and Uganda in March during the international break.

As a seasoned player, Odoi's leadership and defensive prowess were crucial in Brugge's win over Anderlecht at the Lotto Park.

With his consistent performances, Odoi is expected to play a key role in Ghana's World Cup qualification campaign.