Ghana defender Denis Odoi scores to secure victory for Club Brugge

Ghana international Denis Odoi delivered an outstanding performance to help Club Brugge secure a crucial away win over Anderlecht in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League.

The Black Stars defender played the entire match as his team triumphed with a 1-0 victory at the Lotto Park. Odoi’s decisive goal in the 29th minute separated the two teams, earning Club Brugge the vital three points in the top-flight encounter.

With this victory, Club Brugge now lead the Championship group of the Belgium Pro League with 49 points. Odoi, who has been a consistent presence in the team, has made 37 appearances this season, scoring two goals for the club.

The 35-year-old defender's impressive form is expected to earn him a spot in the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualification games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Odoi was also part of the Ghana squad that faced Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.

Odoi’s contributions have been instrumental for both club and country, and his latest goal underscores his value as a key player for Club Brugge in their pursuit of domestic success.