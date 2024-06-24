Ghana defender Denis Odoi set to join Royal Antwerp FC

Ghana defender Denis Odoi is set to join Royal Antwerp FC from Club Brugge as his contract expires this month, with the deal nearing completion.

Personal terms have been agreed upon between Odoi and Royal Antwerp, where he is expected to wear the number 6 jersey pending final negotiations.

Medical tests with the new club are scheduled for next week as discussions continue to finalise the remaining details.

Although the 36-year-old had a less prominent role at Club Brugge last season, he scored the decisive goal against Anderlecht in the penultimate game, securing the Belgium Pro League title.

Despite starting only ten of his 24 league appearances, Odoi impressed with two goals, highlighting his ability to contribute effectively when called upon.