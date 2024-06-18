Ghana defender Ebenezer Annan joins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade

Black Stars left-back, Ebenezer Annan has joined Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade ahead of the 2024/24 season.

The Ghana international signed a three-year deal with the option of a further year to join the Red Star from Italian outfit Bologna.

Annan, who made his international debut in March against Nigeria, spent last season on loan at Novi Pazar, where he excelled with the Serbian outfit. His performances gained him attention from the UEFA Champions League campaigners.

"Red Star continues with activities when it comes to the summer transfer window and we are very pleased to announce that Ebenezer Annan has signed a three plus one year contract with our club," wrote the club confirming his arrival.

Last season, Annan made 24 appearances in the Serbian topflight, serving two assists

The 21-year-old started his career in Italy with Bologna before spending time on loan at Imolese and later Novi Pazar.

He has two international appearances to his name, having featured in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali in Bamako.