Ghana defender Ebenezer Annan nets maiden goal in Red Star Belgrade away win

Ghana defender Ebenezer Annan made a significant impact in Red Star Belgrade's commanding victory over Radnicki Nis in the Serbian Super Liga on Saturday.

The fullback played a crucial role in the team's dominance with a 3-0 victory at the Gradski Stadium, scoring his first goal for the club and providing an assist.

Annan assisted the opening goal in the 10th minute, setting up Bruno Duarte with a precise pass that the striker converted to give Red Star an early lead.

Just 13 minutes later, Annan got his moment of glory, scoring his debut goal to double the advantage.

His well-timed run and clinical finish showcased his ability to contribute offensively, further cementing his importance in the squad.

The Serbian giants continued to control the game, and in the 71st minute, Mirko Ivanic added a third goal to seal the comfortable win.

Annan’s performance was a testament to his growing influence at Red Star, and his first-ever goal for the club would boost his confidence moving forward.

Ghanaian duo Joseph Opoku and Ibrahim Tanko lasted the entire minutes of the match on the bench for Radnicki Nis.

With his loan spell in the first half of the season, Annan has made 26 appearances in the Serbian top-flight this season with a goal and two assists.