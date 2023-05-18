Ghana defender Edwin Gyimah nominated for top award in South Africa

Ghanaian defender Edwin Gyimah has grabbed nomination for the best player award in the Nedbank Cup tournament.

The Sekhukhune defender will face competition from Orlando Pirates star Miguel Tim and Iqraam Rayners of Stellenbosch for the top award.

Gyimah played a crucial role as Sekhukhune reached the final of the competition where they will face Orlando Pirates.

The former Black Stars centre-back went viral for his celebrations after his side eliminated Kaizer Chiefs from the competition.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United are sitting seventh on the South African League table after 29 games with 37 points.

Gyimah has spent most of his career in South Africa, playing for several clubs including SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates.