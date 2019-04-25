Ghana defender Eric Atsiga declines Malawi U-23 call-up 

Ghana and Masters Security FC midfielder Eric Atsiga has declined an offer from the Malawi Football Federation to naturalize and play for the national U-23 side.

Atsiga who joined Masters Security as a midfielder in the Malawi Super League has been shifted to marshal the defence of Masters Security and has become a household name in the local soccer fraternity due to his impressive performances.

“I received a call from the Malawi U-23 team to play for them. When I arrived here, I was playing well and receiving man of the match awards so that attracted the Malawi FA to approach me to switch my nationality and play for them”, he told GHANAsocccernet.

“When I played against all the top three teams in the country they couldn’t score against my team, because I played very well in those games".

"In our last cup game, the Malawi officials approached my team and told them they should talk to me so I can naturalize for them and play the national U23 team. But I declined because I told them I love for my country and I want to play for Ghana”, he concluded.

Eric Atsiga hopes his performances at his club will be noticed as he hopes to play for any of the national teams of Ghana when called upon.