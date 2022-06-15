Ghana defender Gideon Mensah bids Bordeaux farewell as he returns to Red Bull Salzburg

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has expressed appreciations to French club Girondins Bordeaux after a season on loan in Ligue 1.

The Black Stars left-back joined the French outfit on loan from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg at the beginning of last season with the option of making the move a permanent one.

However, after a successful personal campaign, the defender has decided to return to parent club.

In a farewell message posted on social media, the Ghana international thanked Bordeaux for the opportunity.

"Thank you Girondins Bordeaux. It was a pleasure to serve you. I wish you all the best in the near future," he started.

"Dear fans of Bordeaux. I will always be grateful for the support and love since day one. My loan is over and it's only fair that I thank the whole club as best as I can but if it happens by coincidence that my video arrives the same day from a bad.

"News doesn't mean I don't care!! this was a message of thanks just until we meet again in the future the club always remains close to my heart thank you once again."

Mensah made 23 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux.