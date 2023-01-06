Ghana defender Gideon Mensah linked with Premier League move

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah has been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Leeds United reportedly interested.

Leeds United have reportedly made contact with the left-back, who represented the Black Stars at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Mensah plays in France and is an important player for AJ Auxerre, but he regards a move to the Premier League as a dream and would accept an offer if one were made.

The 24-year-old has had spells with Austrian sides RB Salzburg and Sturm Graz, Belgian outfit Zulte Waregem and Vitoria Guimaraes of Portugal.

Last year, he played on loan at French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux.

The 24-year-old ahs made 13 appearances for the Black Stars since his debut in 2019.