Ghana defender Gideon Mensah makes injury comeback as Auxerre held Lille in Ligue 1

Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah returned to action for Auxerre in the Ligue 1 game against Lille on Saturday.

The Ghana international was named in the starting line up after missing the games against FC Nantes and Ajaccio due to an injury he sustained in the victory over Troyes.

Mensah started and lasted the entire duration as Auxerre held Lille at the Stade l'Abbe-Deschamps.

The visitors opened the scoring after 26 minutes through Canadian forward Jonathan David, who fired home from the spot.

Auxerre responded in the second half after M'Baye Niang scored from a penalty in the 62nd minute.

The draw keeps Auxerre four points from the drop zone with six games remaining to end the campaign.

Menah, who joined Auxerre on a permanent deal in the summer transfer window has made 20 league appearances this season.