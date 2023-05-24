Ghana defender Gideon Mensah on cloud nine after swapping jerseys with Messi

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah shared a priceless moment with seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi after the game between AJ Auxerre and Paris-Saint Germain in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The Auxerre left-back starred and lasted the entire duration as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to the French giants.

After the game, the Black Stars defender exchanged his jerseys with Messi, sharing a broad smile as he walked away.

A quick-fire first half brace from Kylian Mbappe and a second half consolation from Lassine Sinayoko means PSG needs only a point to successfully defend their title.

Meanwhile, Auxerre are still in the fight for survival as they currently sit a point above the drop zone.

Mensah, who joined the Auxerre from Red Bull Salzburg, will be hoping to avoid back-to-back Ligue 1 relegation after suffering similar fate with Girondins Bordeaux while on loan.

Mensah is enjoying a stellar campaign with Auxerre, having made 24 Ligue 1 appearances this season.