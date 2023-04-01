GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 01 April 2023
Ghana defender Gideon Mensah picks injury on return from international duty

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah picked up an injury in Auxerre’s game against Troyes on Saturday. 

Mensah was involved in Ghana’s doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier last week.

The former Salzburg defender was named in the starting line up for Auxerre against Troyes on his return from international duty.

Mensah could not finish the first half and was substituted in the 25th minute after picking up the injury.

He is expected to undergo a scan to determine the extent of the injury.

Mensah has been in top form for Auxerre this season and his absence will be a big blow to the team.

He has made 20 appearances this season for Auxerre in the French Ligue 1.

 

 

