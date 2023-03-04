Ghana defender Gideon Mensah proud of Auxerre teammates after draw at OGC Nice

Defender Gideon Mensah has lauded his AJ Auxerre teammates after extending their unbeaten run with an important away draw at OGC Nice.

The relegation-threatened side are slowly pulling away from the drop zone after a 1-1 draw at Nice on Friday night.

The visitors took the lead through Gauthier Hein in the 36th minute but Nice responded on the stroke of half time through Gaetan Laborde.

"Proud of the fighting spirit. Unto the next one AJ Auxerre," he wrote on Twitter.

Mensah played a key role as Auxerre managed to return home with a point, and have now gone on a run of five matches without defeat.

The Black Stars left-back has been a consistent player for Auxerre in their recent turnaround.

He is expected to make the Ghana team for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola later this month.

Mensah was one of Ghana's best players at the World Cup in Qatar last year.