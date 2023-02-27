Ghana defender Gideon Mensah reacts after Auxerre's away win at Lorient

Defender Gideon Mensah has shared his excitement after Auxerre travelled to beat FC Lorient and had their survival chances a boost.

Rayan Raveloson's freekick sealed victory for Auxerre as they move out of the relegation zone.

"Every small step counts. Three points dots," wrote the Ghanaian on Twitter.

The winning freekick was a result of a pass to Mensah, which was stopped by the hands of a Lorient player.

Mensah lasted the entire duration and was impressive defensively as Auxerre kept a clean sheet on the road.

The former Red Bull Salzburg left-back is hoping to help the former French champions survive the drop in the ongoing campaign.

He joined Auxerre in the summer transfer window after a season on loan at Girondins Bordeaux.

Mensah is expected to make Ghana's squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers next month.