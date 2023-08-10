Ghana defender Gideon Mensah resumes training after injury scare against Valenciennes

Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah has made a quick comeback after picking a knock during the Ligue 2 opener between Auxerre and Valenciennes.

The Ghana international left the pitch in discomfort after what appeared to be a serious injury, with reports suggesting he will be out for weeks.

However, the 24-year-old resumed training with his Auxerre teammates on Wednesday and could be available for selection in the next game against Amiens.

His quick return is also a huge boost for the Black Stars ahead of September's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, Auxerre got off to a great start after thrashing Valenciennes 4-1 on Sunday, with a brace each from Ousmane Camara and Gauthier Hein.

The former French champions are hoping to make a quick return to the topflight following their demotion last season.