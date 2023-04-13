Ghana defender Gideon Mensah returns to training after quick injury recovery

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah is making a quick injury comeback after returning to training at Auxerre on Thursday.

The Black Stars left-back suffered an injury during the game against Troyes on April 1, 2023 and had to be replaced after just 26 minutes.

Mensah joined training today and has been spotted going through drills with the club's physiotherapist.

The defender's return to training is huge boost for Auxerre, who are gradually pulling away from the drop zone.

The former Red Bull Salzburg player will go through a late fitness test before the match against FC Nantes on Sunday.

Auxerre sit 15th on the Ligue 1 table with 26 points, just three points adrift of the drop zone.

Mensah (24) has made 20 Ligue 1 appearances this season for Auxerre. He joined the French outfit in the summer after a loan spell at Girondins Bordeaux.