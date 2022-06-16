Ghana defender Gideon Mensah says Ligue 1 is a tough league

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah believes the French Ligue 1 is one of the toughest leagues he has played in.

The full-back described playing in Ligue 1 as the most difficult challenge of his football career thus far.

Mensah spent last season on loan at Bordeaux, where he appeared in 23 games and performed admirably, but the club were relegated.

“The French league is the toughest one I’ve played in my career so far, and it has been a good learning experience playing against world-class players,” Mensah told Asaase Radio.

“My football journey has been a very straightforward one… unlike most people, I got my opportunity [to play] at the big time at a very early age,”

“My Black Stars journey has not been easy because we went to the AFCON [Africa Cup of Nations] and I had not played a single game, but to have the trust of the new coach has been great for me,” he said.