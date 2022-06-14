Ghana defender Gideon Mensah set to leave Austrian side RB Salzburg

Gideon Mensah is set to leave RB Salzburg as the club have made clear that the Ghana defender is not in their plans for next season.

The Austrian club will begin pre-season on June 15, 2022, and Mensah is one of several players who will not be there.

Mensah spent last season at Bordeaux, where he performed admirably.

The French club had the option to make the move permanent, but their relegation made it impossible to commit to a deal.

Last week, the 23-year-old had to leave Ghana's camp ahead of the Kirin Cup to begin talks with RB Salzburg about a permanent move.

Mensah is eager to get regular playing time in order to be in good shape for 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He has suitors across Europe and is expected to seal a great move before the summer transfer window comes to a close.

The 23-year-old moved to Salzburg from Zulte Waregem in 2020 and has two years left on his contract.

He has spent the past two seasons on loan in France and Portugal with Vitória S.C.